FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two Eritrean riders to compete in Tour de France
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 23, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Two Eritrean riders to compete in Tour de France

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - MTN-Qhubeka, the first African-based team to ride in the Tour de France, named its nine-rider line-up on Tuesday with three South Africans and two Eritreans making the cut.

The team, which promotes the BicylesChangeLives campaign that it hopes will mobilize young Africans, will feature Merhawi Kudus and Daniel Teklehaimanot who will become the first riders from Eritrea to ride in the world-famous race.

They will be supporting seasoned professionals like Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, Britain’s Steve Cummings and American Tyler Farrar, who has won stages on all three Grand Tours.

“It was always going to be difficult to choose nine riders from 23,” the team’s general manager Brian Smith said.

”It was even more difficult as history will be made in July when the first South African-based team takes the start in Utrecht. Tyler Farrar will be our captain on the road and work with Edvald Boasson Hagen and Reinardt Janse van Rensburg towards the flatter stages.

“We hope to raise awareness and garner support for our #BicyclesChangeLives campaign by targeting performance goals that include a stage win and wearing a competition jersey.”

At 21, Kudus will be the youngest rider in the race while Teklehaimanot will start fresh off winning the team’s first-ever World Tour jersey at the recent Criterium du Dauphine.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.