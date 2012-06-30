FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Real Tour starts on Sunday, says Evans
June 30, 2012 / 7:51 PM / in 5 years

Real Tour starts on Sunday, says Evans

Gilles Le Roc'h

1 Min Read

LIEGE, Belgium (Reuters) - Tour de France champion Cadel Evans was looking forward to the start of the ‘real race’ after finishing 13th in Saturday’s prologue and losing time to arch rival Bradley Wiggins.

The Australian was 17 seconds slower than stage winner Fabian Cancellara and 10 behind Wiggins, who finished second.

“The real race starts tomorrow,” Evans told reporters.

“I‘m looking forward to seeing the road stages started. I feel good, everybody in the team feels good. We’re just happy to get going,” he added.

Of his performance over the 6.4-km prologue, Evans said: ”It’s not good but not bad. But that’s what Wiggins’s background is, short timed efforts.

“I didn’t lose time to most of the other Tour favorites, I lost time to the one I was expecting to.”

Asked when he intended to take the yellow jersey, the Australian said: “Hopefully the day before Paris, like last year.”

Editing By Alison Wildey

