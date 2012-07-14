Evans waits for the moment to move

BMC Racing Team rider Cadel Evans of Australia waves to spectators before the start of the 13th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Paul-Trois-Chateaux and Cap d'Agde, July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

LE CAP DAGDE, France (Reuters) - Defending champion Cadel Evans is ready to make his move as the Tour de France enters its final week but is prepared to bide his time and wait for the right moment to pounce.

Sunday’s 14th stage takes the peloton from Limoux to Foix with two first-category climbs on the menu, including the brutal ascent to the Mur de Peguere with gradients reaching 18 percent.

But the climb, which could provide Evans or Vincenzo Nibali with a golden opportunity to shake overall leader Bradley Wiggins, is probably too far from the finish, giving Team Sky time to rein in fugitives on the flat in the final 30 kms.

“We’re on the way up to the last week, which is what really counts. We’ll see, try wherever,” Evans, who sits in fourth place overall 3:19 behind Wiggins, told reporters on Saturday.

Does that mean the Australian could still try his luck on Sunday?

“No. I think Sky can moderate the pace and try to ride regularly, thay can stay calm because they can bring numbers, they can take their time and bring it back in the descent,” he said.

“These climbs are a long way from the finish and with the defence they do, there’s not much we can do.”

Team Sky have been riding defensively in the Alps and with domestiques such as Australian Richie Porte, Michael Rogers and Chris Froome, who is second overall, Wiggins will be well protected again.

Accordingly, Evans might have to wait until the 17th stage, which is the only mountain top finish left in the Tour.