Sepulveda out of Tour after hitching a lift

MENDE, France (Reuters) - Argentine Eduardo Sepulveda’s decision to hitch a short lift in a rival team’s car after a mechanical on the 14th stage proved a costly one when he was thrown out of the race on Saturday.

The Bretagne Seche rider broke a chain 57 kilometres from the finish and hopped into a AG2r-La Mondiale car to take him 100 metres up the road to his awaiting team car.

Tour rules forbid any rider to be driven on the route during a stage.

“I saw Eduardo in the rear mirror and I stopped,” said Bretagne Seche manager Emmanuel Hubert.

“Instead of walking towards me he climbed in the AG2r car. They did 100 metres so that’s the rules, he’s out of the race.”