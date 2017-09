L‘ALPE D‘HUEZ, France (Reuters) - Tour de France overall leader Chris Froome was handed a 20-second penalty for illegal feeding in the final ascent to l‘Alpe d‘Huez in the 18th stage, organizers said on Thursday.

After appearing to crack, the Briton sent Sky team mate Richie Porte back to the team car to fetch some food and drink. Porte was also penalized 20 seconds.