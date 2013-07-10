Overall leader Froome big winner as Martin takes stage

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain celebrates his race leader's yellow jersey on the podium of the 32 km individual time trial eleventh stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Avranches to Mont-Saint-Michel July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

MONT SAINT MICHEL (Reuters) - Britain’s Chris Froome extended his overall lead in the Tour de France after finishing second in the stage 11 time trial behind hot favorite Tony Martin.

German world time trial champion Martin, who suffered concussion in a mass crash on the race’s first stage, blasted round the flat 33-km course in 36 minutes 29 seconds.

Froome, adorned in the race leader’s yellow jersey, was the last man down the start ramp and was two seconds quicker than Martin at 22km.

But the Team Sky rider could not maintain the pace pedaling into a headwind over the latter part of the stage and finished 12 seconds down on Martin, with Belgian Thomas De Gendt third.

Froome, Olympic time trial bronze medalist, was the big winner of the day, though, gaining two minutes on his nearest rival in the race standings and now leads Spain’s Alejandro Valverde by 3:25.

Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands remains third overall 3:37 back with twice Tour champion Alberto Contador fourth at 3:54.