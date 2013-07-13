Trentin times it right to snag fourth win for Omega Pharma

Omega Pharma-Quick Step team Matteo Trentin of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

LYON, France (Reuters) - Italy’s Matteo Trentin gave the Omega Pharma-Quick Step team their fourth Tour de France win this year when he claimed the 14th stage at the end of a long-range breakaway on Saturday.

Trentin outsprinted breakaway companions Michael Albasini of Switzerland and American Andrew Talansky of the U.S. who took second and third.

Britain’s Chris Froome of Team Sky, who saw his overall lead eroded on Friday, retained the yellow jersey after finishing safely in the main bunch.

He leads Dutchman Bauke Mollema by 2:28 and Spain’s Alberto Contador by 2:45 going into Sunday’s 15th stage, at 242.5 km the longest of this year’s race that finishes up the intimidating Mont Ventoux on Bastille Day.

A breakaway of 18 riders took shape early in Saturday’s bumpy 191-km stage and the group built a 6:30 advantage over a peloton controlled by Sky.

France’s Julien Simon powered away from the lead group near the top of the Cote de la Duchere with some 15 km left but he was reined in with less than two kilometers left.

Albasini launched the sprint but the Orica-GreenEdge rider was piped to the line by Trentin.

Before Trentin, Mark Cavendish of Britain won two stages for Omega-Pharma Quick Step, with German Tony Martin snatching another in Wednesday’s individual time trial.