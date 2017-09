The pack of riders cycles on the Champs Elysees avenue during the 133.5km final stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Versailles to Paris Champs Elysees, July 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - The 2015 Tour de France will start in Utrecht, Netherlands, organizers of the world’s biggest cycling race said on Friday.

It will be the sixth time that the “Grand Depart” is held in the Netherlands and the sixth time in nine years that the race starts outside of France.

The 2014 Tour will start in Leeds, England, after London in 2007, Monaco (2009), Rotterdam (2010) and Liege in Belgium (2012).