2016 Tour de France to start in Normandy

Tour de France General Director Christian Prudhomme delivers a speech during the presentation for the Tour de France 2016 departure from the Mont Saint-Michel December 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

MONT ST MICHEL, France (Reuters) - The 2016 Tour de France will begin in the Normandy region with the Grand Depart from the iconic Mont St Michel and a third-stage start from Granville, organizers said on Tuesday.

The world’s greatest bike race will start from western France for the first time since 2011, when the riders departed from the Vendee region.

The first stage will take the peloton on a 188-kilometre journey from Mont St Michel to Utah Beach.

The second stage will be a 182-km ride from St Lo to Cherbourg and the third will start from Granville and finish at a destination which is yet unknown.

The whole route will be unveiled in October, 2015.

The 2015 Tour de France will start from Utrecht, Netherlands, its fourth Grand Depart from abroad in six years.