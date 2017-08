Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 184.5 km (114.6 miles) Stage 9 from Vielha Val d'Aran, Spain to Andorre Arcalis, Andorra - 10/07/2016 Team Giant-Alpecin rider Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands reacts on the podium.

VALLON PONT-D'ARC, France (Reuters) - Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Giant-Alpecin) won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 37.5-km individual time trial from Bourg-Saint-Andeol on Friday.

Briton Chris Froome strengthened his overall lead after taking second place, 63 seconds behind Dumoulin, according to provisional results.