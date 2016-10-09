Gaviria shows world championship form with Paris-Tour win

PARIS (Reuters) - Colombian Fernando Gaviria underlined his world championship credentials on Sunday when he won the Paris-Tours cycling classic.

On a good day for his Etixx-Quick Step team, who earlier won the team time trial at the world championships in Doha, Gaviria jumped away from the pack 300 meters from the line and never looked back.

France's Arnaud Demare (FD) was second ahead of Belgian Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) at the end of the 252.5 km race from Dreux.

The world championships' road race will be held in Doha next Sunday.