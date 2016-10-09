Briton Hatton wins Dunhill Links title
England's Tyrrell Hatton fired his second scintillating round of the weekend to win the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on Sunday -- his first European Tour title.
PARIS Colombian Fernando Gaviria underlined his world championship credentials on Sunday when he won the Paris-Tours cycling classic.
On a good day for his Etixx-Quick Step team, who earlier won the team time trial at the world championships in Doha, Gaviria jumped away from the pack 300 meters from the line and never looked back.
France's Arnaud Demare (FD) was second ahead of Belgian Jonas van Genechten (IAM Cycling) at the end of the 252.5 km race from Dreux.
The world championships' road race will be held in Doha next Sunday.
Agnieszka Radwanska collected her 20th career WTA title after a dominant 6-4 6-2 victory over Britain's Johanna Konta in the China Open final on Sunday.
(The Sports Xchange) - The Chicago Cubs rocked Jeff Samardzija for four early runs on Saturday en route to a 5-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants and a 2-0 lead in their National League Division Series.