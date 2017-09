Argos-Shimano's Cheng Ji of China cycles during the seventh stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Huesca and Alcaniz August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

PARIS (Reuters) - Ji Cheng will be the first Chinese rider to take part in the Tour de France after he was picked by his Giant-Shimano team to ride the world’s greatest bike race on Wednesday.

Ji, 26, was already the first Chinese rider to participate in a grand tour when he rode the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) in 2012.

The Tour de France starts from Leeds on July 5.