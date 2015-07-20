FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2015 / 2:27 PM / 2 years ago

Sky's British champion Kennaugh withdraws from Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The British road race champion Peter Kennaugh has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de France, Team Sky said on Monday.

“We can confirm that Pete Kennaugh has sadly been forced to abandon,” the team tweeted during the 16th stage, from Bourg-de-Peage to Gap, adding, “we’ll have more details in our race report following stage 16”.

The withdrawal, understood to be because of illness, is the latest blow for Team Sky, some of whose riders, including race leader Chris Froome, have been attacked verbally and physically on the road following speculation about doping.

Team principal Dave Brailsford said on Sunday that there should be greater security for the riders.

Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Mitch Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
