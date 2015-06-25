FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German Kittel ruled out of Tour de France
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 25, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

German Kittel ruled out of Tour de France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Giant-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel (R) of Germany leads the pack of riders during the 222-km 15th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Tallard and Nimes, July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

PARIS (Reuters) - German sprinter Marcel Kittel will not take part in the Tour de France after failing to fully recover from a virus, his Giant-Alpecin team said on Thursday.

“The team decided that Kittel’s basic fitness is still not sufficient to compete in the Tour de France,” the Dutch team said in a statement as they unveiled their nine-man squad for the July 4-26 race.

Kittel won four stages in last year’s Tour, including the prestigious finale on the Champs Elysees in Paris.

Giant-Alpecin will be led by one-day classic specialist German John Degenkolb, who won two of the season’s most prestigious races, Milan-San Remo and Paris-Roubaix.

Kittel’s absence also means the team could ride in support of French prospect Warren Barguil, who will be targeting a stage win in the mountains.

The 23-year-old Barguil, making his Tour de France debut, finished eighth in last year’s Tour of Spain.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.