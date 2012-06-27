What you need to know about the Tour de France

PARIS (Reuters) - The Tour de France starts on Saturday from Liege, Belgium. Here are some questions and answers about the three-week race:

Q: Why will Mark Cavendish never win the Tour de France? A: Because the Briton, the best sprinter in the world, is not a good climber. Since 1913, the final standings of the Tour have been based on the overall time clocked by each rider, adding the time of each stage. Time gaps in mountain stages are far bigger than in flat stages, giving climbers a huge advantage over sprinters. On the other hand, climbers, who are usually diminutive and light, often lose precious time in individual time trials, which favor powerful riders. In the last few years, the event has been won by climbers - Oscar Pereiro, Contador and Carlos Sastre - yet most great Tour riders are all-rounders, winning both time trials and mountain stages. Cavendish has improved in climbs in recent seasons but it will not be enough for him to win the Tour.

Q: Can a Briton win the Tour? A: When Bradley Wiggins finished fourth in 2009, hopes rose that a Briton might at last win the world’s most famous cycling race. But the pursuit Olympic champion faltered badly in the next edition, finishing 24th as the leader of the Team Sky outfit assembled around him, and retired from the race after a crash last year. But Wiggins’s victories in the Paris-Nice and Criterium du Dauphine races turned him into a pre-race favorite. When launching Team Sky three seasons ago, team director Dave Brailsford said he hoped to place a Briton on the top spot within five years.

Q: Have there been deaths on the Tour? A: The most famous fatality was the death of Briton Tom Simpson on the Mont Ventoux in 1967. Simpson was only the second rider to die on the Tour after Spain’s Francisco Cepeda in 1935. The third and most recent casualty was in 1995, when Italian Olympic champion Fabio Casartelli crashed to his death in the Pyrenees.

Q: Why is the Tour overall leader’s jersey yellow? A: In 1919, Tour organizers decided the race leader should wear a special jersey making him easy for spectators to identify. They picked yellow as it was the color of the paper on which L‘Auto, the sports daily sponsoring the race, was printed.

Q: What is the green jersey? A: It is awarded for the points classification and a great consolation prize for sprinters as they usually win more stages, albeit by a slimmer margin. Points are awarded to the top finishers in each stage; the rider finishing with the most points wins the jersey. The record green jersey winner is German Erik Zabel, who won it six times.

Q: What is the polka dot jersey? A: It is the jersey awarded to the best climber of the Tour or ‘King of the Mountains’. Points are awarded at the top of each hill or mountain, rated from fourth to first category depending on the difficulty. Some exceptionally tough climbs, such as L‘Alpe d‘Huez or Mont Ventoux, are rated “hors categorie” (out of category). The polka dot design was chosen as it was the same as one of the jersey’s sponsors. The record winner of the King of the Mountains jersey is Frenchman Richard Virenque, who earned it seven times.

Q: Why do riders often finish in the same time? A: Because only whole seconds are taken into account in the overall standings and not fractions of seconds. It is the convention in road cycling that all the riders included in the same group are given the same time on the finish line regardless of whether they are at the front or the back. Another rule, applying only to flat stages, states that a rider who crashes in the last three kilometers will be awarded the same time as the group he was in before crashing.

Q: Cycling is an individual sport so why are there teams? A: The Tour is raced by 20 teams of nine riders. Each team usually includes a leader - the man with the best chance for the final classification - sprinters, climbers and every type of rider who can help the team to win a stage, take a jersey and bring home prize money. When some 200 competitors ride in a bunch at around 50 kph, the riders at the front waste much more energy than the ones immediately behind, who are sheltered from the headwind. This is why team mates are often seen riding ahead of their leader - they are protecting him from the wind. Team mates often act for their leaders in other ways, passing on one of their wheels if he punctures or picking up bottles and bags at the feeding zones.

Q: What is a “bordure?” A: Also called an echelon, it is one of the nightmares of the peloton. When the wind is strong and blowing sideways, it can split the bunch into little groups which are no longer sheltered inside the main bunch. They lose contact, find themselves on the most exposed side of the road and can lose considerable time. It happened to Contador two years ago in a stage finish in La Grande Motte.

Q: What is the “omnibus?” A: Also called the “gruppetto” (Italian for small group), it is the group formed by poor climbers in the mountain stages to help each other make it to the finish line at a reasonable pace, but inside the time limits.

Q: How do riders urinate? A: Spending some five hours on the bike, riders sometimes have to urinate during a stage. If the race is raging at full speed, riders do so on their bikes but most of the time they stop early in the stage when the pace is leisurely. It is an unwritten rule of the peloton that you do not attack when a rider or a group has stopped to urinate.