FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's Rodriguez to end career at end of year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 11, 2016 / 12:40 PM / a year ago

Spain's Rodriguez to end career at end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 195-km (121.16 miles) 12th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Lannemezan to Plateau de Beille, in the French Pyrenees mountains, France, July 16, 2015.Eric Gaillard

ANDORRA LA VELLA (Reuters) - Joaquim Rodriguez will end his professional career at the end of the year, the Spanish rider said on Monday.

"2016 will be my last season as a professional rider. I still enjoy this sport so much but I'm 37 years old," Rodriguez, who finished three times at the top of the world rankings, told a news conference on the first rest day of the Tour de France.

The Katusha rider also has five grand tour podium finishes to his name - three on the Vuelta, one of the Giro d'Italia and one on the Tour de France.

After a solid opening block of racing, Rodriguez, nicknamed "Purito", is fifth overall in the Tour de France.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.