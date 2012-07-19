FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BMC rider run over by doctor's car
July 19, 2012 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

BMC rider run over by doctor's car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PEYRAGUDES, France (Reuters) - Swiss BMC rider Michael Schar was run over by the doctor’s car and sustained cuts and bruises during the 17th stage of the Tour de France cycle race on Thursday, his team said.

The incident occurred on the ascent to the Port de Bales 110 kms into the stage, Tour organizers said in a statement.

“Schar has minor cuts on his right knee and an elbow injury that will need further evaluation,” team doctor Max Testa was quoted as saying in a BMC statement.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

