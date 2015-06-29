FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Team Sky bends toward mountains for Tour
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 29, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Team Sky bends toward mountains for Tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Team Sky named a climbers’ team to help Chris Froome win the Tour de France for the second time, with Richie Porte being included despite uncertainty following his Giro d‘Italia withdrawal.

Briton Froome won the race in 2013 but crashed out of the Tour in the fifth stage last year.

Australian Porte, as well as Ireland’s Nicolas Roche, Dutchman Wout Poels and Czech Leopold Konig will assist Froome in the mountains.

Ian Stannard will be Froome’s domestique in a treacherous first week featuring cobble and possibly tricky weather conditions.

“He’s a powerhouse, his real role will be protecting the team, protecting Chris, he’s gonna be absolutely pivotal in the first week,” said team manager Dave Brailsford.

Geraint Thomas, Pete Kennaugh and Luke Rowe have the ability to cover al terrains. The Tour starts from Utrecht, Netherlands, on Saturday.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.