Swiss team IAM invited into Tour de France

IAM cycling team founder and main sponsor Michel Thetaz looks on during the team presentation in Geneva January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Swiss team IAM Cycling will ride the Tour de France for the first time as one of four teams to receive wildcard invitations for this year’s race, organizers said on Tuesday.

French teams Cofidis and Bretagne-Seche were also invited to take part as well as Geman outfit NetApp-Endura.

IAM Cycling, founded in 2013, signed French star Sylvain Chavanel this season.

The invitees will join the 18 World Tour (elite) teams at the start line for the first stage in Leeds, Yorkshire on July 5.