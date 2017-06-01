FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Team Sky pay tribute to fans with new Tour de France jersey
June 1, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 3 months ago

Team Sky pay tribute to fans with new Tour de France jersey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Team Sky revealed a special edition jersey for the 2017 Tour de France on Thursday, with fans given an opportunity to see their names printed on the back.

The new design, produced in partnership with Castelli, will replace the traditional black jersey for a new white design.

A selection of lucky fans will see their names printed into the blue line on the back of the jerseys which will be worn by the riders at the Tour's team presentation in Duesseldorf on June 29.

Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

