Lotto-Belisol Team rider Jurgen Van Den Broeck of Belgium cycles during the individual time trial of the 19th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Bonneval and Chartres, July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

AIX EN PROVENCE, France (Reuters) - Belgian rider Jurgen Van den Broeck became the first high-profile casualty of this year’s Tour de France when he pulled out injured before the sixth stage, his Lotto-Belisol team said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the team told Reuters by telephone that Van den Broeck, fourth overall in last year’s race, sustained a knee injury in a mass pile-up inside the final 200 meters of Wednesday’s stage.