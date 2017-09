Garmin-Sharp rider Christian Vande Velde of the U.S. cycles during the individual time trial in the ninth stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Arc et Senans and Besancon, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

ALBI, France (Reuters) - American Christian Vande Velde is out of the Tour de France after being involved in a crash early in the seventh stage.

Organizers said Vande Velde withdrew following a mass pile-up after 11-km.

He was one of Garmin-Sharp’s top contenders along with fellow American Andrew Talansky, Irishman Dan Martin and Canadian Ryder Hesjedal.

Vande Velde also sustained a shoulder problem after crashing on Wednesday.