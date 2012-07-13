FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wiggins hit by flares during 12th stage
#Sports News
July 13, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Wiggins hit by flares during 12th stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sky Procycling rider Bradley Wiggins of Britain wears the leader's yellow jersey on the podium after the 12th stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and Annonay-Davezieux, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

ANNONAY, France (Reuters) - Tour de France overall leader Bradley Wiggins suffered a minor burn to his arm after he was touched by a flare during the 12th stage on Friday.

Spectators ran along the peloton with flares on the way from St Jean de Maurienne and Wiggins was among those slightly touched by them.

“I got hit on the arm with a flare, it burnt my arm a little but other than that I‘m alright,” the Briton told a news conference. “There were quite a few guys running up the hill who lit flares.”

The peloton reacted swiftly: “There were quite a few bottles thrown their way,” said Wiggins.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
