#Sports News
July 9, 2012 / 9:38 PM / 5 years ago

Wiggins blames passion for angry outburst

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BESANCON, France (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins said the foul-mouthed outburst he made at the weekend over suggestions doping was necessary to win the Tour de France was because of his passion for the sport.

“I‘m not saying sorry about yesterday. I said what I said because it’s who I am. It’s passion,” he told French Television after winning the ninth stage in Besancon to strengthen his overall lead in the Tour.

I‘m not going to change. It is my passion for cycling. I love this sport, I have been a cycling fan since I was a kid. It’s passion and I think it’s good for athletes to be passionate rather than just machines,” he added.

After the previous stage in Porrentruy, the Briton angrily rebutted Twitter accusations of doping, saying “bone idleness” was behind the view that a cyclist cannot win the Tour without taking drugs.

Cycling has long battled a major doping problem, with a raft of top riders failing drugs tests and seven-times Tour champion Lance Armstrong being charged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency last month. Armstrong has denied the charges.

After his comments, Wiggins received the support of a vast majority of riders and team managers, among them Armstrong’s Belgian mentor Johan Bruyneel, who wrote in his Twitter account: “Loved the response of @bradwiggins to his critics at the press conf. Get used to it, mate. It’s windy at the top!”

Reporting by Gilles Le Roc'h; Editing By Alison Wildey

