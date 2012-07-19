Wiggins will not let skeptics spoil his party

PEYRAGUDES, France (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins sported a broad smile of contentment at the end of the last mountain stage of the Tour de France on Thursday and, with victory in sight, was not ready to let anyone spoil his party.

Three days from Paris, the finale on the Champs-Elysees and probably the first victory by a Briton in cycling’s biggest race, the Team Sky leader is only just realizing what he is about to achieve.

Wiggins finished third in the 17th stage to Peyragudes on the wheel of team mate Chris Froome after the two Britons dropped all their rivals and he admitted he had suddenly been overwhelmed with relief.

“It was the first time in this whole Tour and since I have led the race that I thought maybe I had just won the Tour. Everything went out of the window because you lose concentration, you know. It’s an incredible feeling,” he said.

The outspoken Wiggins quickly discovered, however, that the time for celebration had not come just yet.

The former track specialist turned potential Tour winner has repeatedly faced questions about doping since he took the yellow jersey in the first mountain stage in La Planche des Belles Filles a week into the race.

There were more in Peyragudes while the Briton was also asked whether his victory would not be downplayed by the absence of two former Tour champions, Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck.

“It doesn’t matter. It’s for the people to decide. My name will always be on the list. To me that’s all that matters. You can only beat who turns up on the day,” he said.

“Andy had lots of problems this year and couldn’t ride the Tour. The other one for other reasons we all know about,” he said.

Contador was suspended for two years after failing a dope test in the 2010 Tour and will resume competition in August while Schleck broke his sacrum in the Criterium du Dauphine.

With the prospect of victory slowly sinking in, Wiggins is realizing he has yet to win over the skeptics.

”I feel strange at this moment. After everything I’ve done this year, you still have to justify that the Tour will only be remembered for people not being there or something like that.

“No-one’s really patted me on the back yet, it’s all still on the negative sense like: ‘Oh don’t you reckon that it’s just because Alberto is not here?’ No-one actually says: ‘Well done, Bloody good job mate’,” he said.