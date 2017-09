Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain celebrates as he wins the 195 km eight stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Castres to Ax 3 Domaines July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

AX-3-DOMAINES, France (Reuters) - Briton Chris Froome won the eighth stage of the Tour de France, 195 kms from Castres to Ax-3-Domaines, on Saturday.

Australian Richie Porte was second and Spain’s Alejandro Valverde finished third.