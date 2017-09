Argos-Shimano team rider Marcel Kittel of Germany celebrates on the podium after he won the 213 km first stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Porto-Vecchio to Bastia, on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

SAINT MALO, France (Reuters) - German Marcel Kittel won the tenth stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday, over 197 kms from Saint-Gildas-des-Bois to Saint Malo.

Fellow German Andre Greipel was second and Briton Mark Cavendish finished third.

Briton Chris Froome retained the race leader’s yellow jersey.