Omega Pharma-Quick Step team Matteo Trentin of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 191 km fourteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Pourcain-Sur-Sioule to Lyon, July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

LYON (Reuters) - Italian Matteo Trentin won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 191-km undulating ride from Saint Pourcain sur Sioule on Saturday.

The Omega Pharma-Quick Step rider beat breakaway companions Michael Albasini of Switzerland and American Andrew Talansky who finished second and third.