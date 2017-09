Movistar Team rider Rui Alberto Costa of Portugal crosses the finish line to win the 168 km sixteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Vaison-La-Romaine to Gap July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

GAP, France (Reuters) - Rui Costa of Portugal won the 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling classic on Tuesday, a 168-km ride from Vaison-la-Romaine.

Christophe Riblon of France was second and his compatriot Arnold Jeannesson finished third.

Briton Chris Froome held on to the race leader’s yellow jersey.