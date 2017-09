AG2r La Mondiale team rider Christophe Riblon of France celebrates as he wins the 172.5km eighteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Gap to l'Alpe d'Huez, in the French Alps, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen (FRANCE - Tags: SPORT CYCLING)

L‘ALPE D‘HUEZ, France (Reuters) - Frenchman Christophe Riblon won the 18th stage of the Tour de France on Thursday, a 172.5-km ride from Gap to l‘Alpe d‘Huez.

Tejay van Garderen of the United States was second and Italian Moreno Moser was third.

Britain’s Chris Froome retained the overall lead.