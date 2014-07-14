Nibali reclaims Tour de France lead with stage 10 win
Reuters Staff
Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy reacts as he cycles in the pack during the 170-km ninth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Gerardmer and Mulhouse July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
LA PLANCHE DES BELLES FILLES France (Reuters) - Italian Vincenzo Nibali reclaimed the Tour de France yellow jersey when he won the 10th stage, a 161.5-km ride from Mulhouse on Monday.
Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin