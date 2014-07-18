FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nibali wins Tour 13th stage to increase overall lead
July 18, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

Nibali wins Tour 13th stage to increase overall lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Race leader yellow jersey holder Astana team rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 197.5km 13th stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint-Etienne and Chamrousse, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

CHAMROUSSE France (Reuters) - Italian Vincenzo Nibali won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 197.5-km trek from St Etienne on Friday to increase his lead in the overall standings.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tony Goodson

