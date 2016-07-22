Yates handed 10-second penalty on Tour de France

Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - Stage 18 from Sallanches to Megeve, France - 21/07/2016 - ORICA-BikeExchange rider Adam Yates of Britain cycles during the individual time trial.

SAINT-GERVAIS-LES-BAINS, France (Reuters) - Briton Adam Yates was handed a 10-second penalty by the Tour de France's race jury for a "handsling" in Friday's 19th stage.

The Orica-Bike Exchange rider, who benefited from a push via the hand of team mate Ruben Plaza, was also given a fine of 200 Swiss francs ($202).

Yates, 23, now trails overall leader Chris Froome by four minutes 46 seconds and, more importantly, second-placed Romain Bardet of France by 35 seconds.

Saturday's 20th stage, the last competitive ride on the Tour, is a demanding 146.5-km trek in the Alps.