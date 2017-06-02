FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Cycling: Cookson running for re-election as UCI president
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
#Sports News
June 2, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

Cycling: Cookson running for re-election as UCI president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Brian Cookson, President of International Cycling Union (UCI) attends a media event on motor detection in Aigle, Switzerland May 3, 2016.Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Britain's Brian Cookson announced on Friday that he is seeking a second four-year term as International Cycling Union (UCI) president.

"I am seeking the continued trust and support of the cycling community, so we can build on the progress that we have made together over the last four years", Cookson, who was elected in 2013, said in a statement.

Frenchman David Lappartient, president of the Union of European Cycling (UEC), is still considering running against Cookson.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

