Farrar takes the stage as Van Garderen stays in command

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (Reuters) - Tyler Farrar of the United States claimed his second stage as compatriot Tejay van Garderen retained his overall race lead Friday at the USA Pro Challenge.

Farrar, who claimed his first stage win of the season in the opening leg, completed the 189.7-kilometer fifth stage from Breckenridge to Colorado Springs in three hours 58 minutes 27 seconds.

“We had to use up a lot of our guys,” 2011 Tour de France stage winner Farrar, referring to team mates who set him up for the sprint, told reporters.

“That’s putting a lot of faith in me because we’re trying to win the GC (overall title).”

The stage took place as riders, teams and fans were coming to terms with American Lance Armstrong being stripped of his record seven Tour de France titles and being banned for life by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Van Garderen, who rides for the BMC team based in California, finished 14th in the same time as Farrar. He won the second stage to assume the lead via a tiebreaker and then regained it via a stage placing tally tiebreaker in stage four.

American Christian Vande Velde, Farrar’s team mate for the American-based Garmin-Sharp team, placed 29th in the same time as Van Garderen and has the same overall time as the race leader.

However, Vande Velde has lower overall total stage placings.

Ivan Rovny of Russia remained third in the overall standings, trailing by six seconds.

Defending champion Levi Leipheimer of the United States is fourth overall, trailing by eight seconds.

A group of eight riders, including Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali who was third in last month’s Tour de France, built nearly a six-minute advantage.

The leading group, including Nibali, was reduced to three with 11 kilometers remaining. But the main field caught the trio on the concluding circuits around the finishing city.

The week-long race continues Saturday with 165.5-kilometer sixth stage, which includes the final two climbs of the seven-stage race.