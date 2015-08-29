Belgian Boeckmans in coma after Vuelta crash

Lotto-Soudal rider Kris Boeckmans of Belgium rides during a team training session on the eve of La Vuelta cycling race, in Malaga, southern Spain, August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Belgian Kris Boeckmans is in an induced coma after crashing on the eighth stage of the Tour of Spain on Saturday, a 182.5-km ride from Puebla de Don Fadrique to Murcia.

“Kris Boeckmans has a severe facial trauma with several fractures and will probably need surgery,” his Belgian team Lotto-Soudal said on their Twitter feed.

“He has concussion, 3 broken ribs and bleeding in his lung. He is now being kept in an induced coma for a few days.”

Boeckmans was one of several riders to crash with about 50-km left in the stage won by Belgian Jasper Stuyven of the Trek Factory team.