Gilbert claims Vuelta stage win in Barcelona

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert won the ninth stage of the Tour of Spain on Sunday, outsprinting overall leader Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain at the finish in Barcelona.

Gilbert and Rodriguez broke away close to the finish of the stage running from Andorra to Montjuic Park in Barcelona, with Italy’s Paolo Tiralongo in third place.

Rodriguez retains the overall lead before the race’s first rest day on Monday.

The race finishes on Sunday September 9 in Madrid.