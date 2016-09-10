Motorcycling: Lorenzo on pole at Misano with best lap yet
ROME MotoGP's reigning world champion Jorge Lorenzo hailed the best lap of his career after claiming a record pole position for the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano on Saturday.
MADRID Nairo Quintana effectively clinched his first Tour of Spain title after holding off Chris Froome in Saturday’s decisive mountain stage.
The Colombian has not officially won the race yet but Sunday’s sprint stage is virtually a formality and the Movistar rider’s time of five hours 23 minutes 44 seconds, which enabled him to finish 10th in stage 20, kept him ahead of Team Sky's Froome.
The Briton had cut his deficit on Colombian Quintana after a sensational display in Friday's individual time trial, but was unable to dethrone his rival on the 193.2km ride from Benidor to Alto de Aitana.
France’s Pierre-Roger Latour won the stage in a time of five hours 19 minutes 41 seconds.
(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)
World number two Dustin Johnson conjured up memories of John Daly as he plundered a course record nine-under-par 63 to earn a share of the second-round lead at the rain-hit BMW Championship in Indiana on Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY/NEW YORK The judge overseeing Aubrey McClendon's estate approved a land deal on Friday that will pay off one of the late energy magnate's major creditors, paving the way for the sale of his stake in professional basketball team the Oklahoma City Thunder.