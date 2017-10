PAMPLONA, Spain (Reuters) - Movistar won the opening team time trial in the Tour of Spain on Saturday with their local favorite Jonathan Castroviejo finishing as the race’s first leader.

Dutch team Rabobank were second with Omega Pharma-QuickStep of Belgium in third.

Castroviejo, Spanish team Movistar’s first rider across the line, will wear the leader’s jersey in the second stage from Pamplona to Viana on Sunday.

The Vuelta a Espana finishes on September 9 in Madrid.