Rodriguez strengthens lead with Vuelta stage victory

Katusha Team rider and leader of the race Joaquim "Purito" Rodriguez of Spain crosses the finish line to win the 12th stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race between Vilagarcia de Arousa and Mirador de Ezaro August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

MIRADOR DE EZARO, Spain (Reuters) - Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez strengthened his overall lead with victory on stage 12 of the Vuelta a Espana from Vilagarcia de Arousa to the summit finish of Mirador de Ezaro on Thursday.

Alberto Contador finished second, about eight seconds back, with fellow Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in third place.

Contador is second overall with Britain’s Chris Froome occupying third position.

The race ends in Madrid on September 9.