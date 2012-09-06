FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bennati wins stage 18 of Vuelta, Contador keeps lead
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 6, 2012 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

Bennati wins stage 18 of Vuelta, Contador keeps lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VALLADOLID, Spain (Reuters) - Italy’s Daniele Bennati won stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana, from Aguilar del Campo on Thursday, while Spain’s Alberto Contador held on to the overall lead.

Britain’s Ben Swift finished a close second behind RadioShack-Nissan rider Bennati in the bunch sprint that decided the flat, 204.5-km stage.

Bennati dedicated his win to Belgian Wouter Weylandt, the previous winner of a Vuelta stage in Valladolid, who died in a crash during the 2011 Giro d‘Italia.

Contador stayed in the overall lead with three stages of the race remaining, with Spain’s Alejandor Valverde in second and compatriot Joaquim Rodriguez in third.

Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.