Cycling: Gilbert takes second Vuelta stage, Contador keeps lead

LA LASTRILLA, Spain (Reuters) - Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert took his second stage win of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, while Spain’s Alberto Contador retained the overall lead.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde finished second behind BMC rider Gilbert in the 183.4-km stage from Penafiel, with Dani Moreno, also of Spain, in third.

Gilbert, who won the ninth stage of the race in Barcelona, accelerated at the head of a pack of some 40 riders with 500 meters to go to win again.

Contador stayed in the overall lead, with two stages of the race remaining, with Valverde in second and Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez third.