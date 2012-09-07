FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling: Gilbert takes second Vuelta stage, Contador keeps lead
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 7, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

Cycling: Gilbert takes second Vuelta stage, Contador keeps lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LA LASTRILLA, Spain (Reuters) - Belgium’s Philippe Gilbert took his second stage win of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, while Spain’s Alberto Contador retained the overall lead.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde finished second behind BMC rider Gilbert in the 183.4-km stage from Penafiel, with Dani Moreno, also of Spain, in third.

Gilbert, who won the ninth stage of the race in Barcelona, accelerated at the head of a pack of some 40 riders with 500 meters to go to win again.

Contador stayed in the overall lead, with two stages of the race remaining, with Valverde in second and Spain’s Joaquim Rodriguez third.

Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.