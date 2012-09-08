FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Contador keeps lead after Vuelta's final mountain stage
September 8, 2012 / 4:10 PM / in 5 years

Contador keeps lead after Vuelta's final mountain stage

Alasdair Fotheringham

1 Min Read

BOLA DEL MUNDO, Spain (Reuters) - Alberto Contador of Spain remains the overall leader of the 2012 Vuelta a Espana after the race’s last mountain stage was won by Russia’s Denis Menchov on Saturday.

With one stage remaining, Contador leads ahead of Alejandro Valverde of Spain, with Joaquim Rodriguez third.

Australian Richie Porte finished second behind Menchov in Saturday’s 171 kilometer stage to the race’s final summit finish at La Bola de Mundo, with Belgium’s Kevin De Weert in third.

The race finishes in Madrid on Sunday.

Editing by Martyn Herman

