MIRADOR DE LOBEIRA, Spain (Reuters) - American Chris Horner seized a solo victory on stage three of the Vuelta a Espana on Monday to claim the overall lead.

The 41-year-old RadioShack Leopard rider moved ahead in the final kilometer of the short Mirador de Lobeira climb to hold off second-placed Alejandro Valverde and his fellow Spaniard Joaquim Rodriguez.