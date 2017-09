FISTERRA, Spain (Reuters) - Katusha rider Dani Moreno claimed the host nation’s first stage win of the 2013 Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday while Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali regained the overall lead.

Moreno attacked 500 meters from the line at Fisterra to finish just ahead of Swiss Fabian Cancellara and Australian Michael Matthews at the end of stage four.

American Chris Horner, who led overnight, lost ground in the last few meters of the uphill finish.