FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elissonde wins Tour of Spain stage, Horner keeps lead
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Elissonde wins Tour of Spain stage, Horner keeps lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALTO DE L‘ANGLIRU, Spain (Reuters) - Frenchman Kenny Elissonde won the penultimate stage of the Tour of Spain on Saturday, with American Chris Horner finishing second and tightening his grip on overall victory.

Horner dropped his most persistent rival, Vincenzo Nibali of Italy, with a little over one kilometer to go to the race’s final summit finish, the Alto de l‘Angliru.

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde was third in the 142.2-km stage from Aviles.

With one easy, 109.6-km stage from Leganes to Madrid remaining on Sunday, Horner looks all but certain to win the race outright, with Nibali second overall and Valverde third.

Writing by Alasdair Fotheringham; editing by Clare Fallon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.