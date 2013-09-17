FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wiggins roars into lead in Safari Park time trial
September 17, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Wiggins roars into lead in Safari Park time trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins of Britain gestures before the start of the 4th stage of the Challenge tour of Mallorca in Alcudia on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins took the lead in the Tour of Britain after a rain-soaked time trial through Cheshire’s Knowsley Safari park on Tuesday.

The Team Sky leader finished the 16 kms course in 19.54 minutes with team mate and fellow-Briton Ian Stannard 32 seconds behind.

Wiggins, who lay in 12th place overall before the stage began, shrugged off any effects from a fall on Monday’s stage in the Lake District.

He will defend the race leader’s golden jersey as the Tour winds from Stoke-on-Trent into Wales on Wednesday and in the remaining four days of racing.

New Zealander Jack Bauer of the Garmin-Sharp team was third on the stage, 42 seconds behind, which propels him into the same position in the overall classification.

Writing by Oliver Haill in London; Editing by John Mehaffey

