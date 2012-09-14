FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wiggins illness hits British worlds bid
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

Wiggins illness hits British worlds bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins could be a doubt for the world championships next week after pulling out before the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain with illness on Friday.

Team Sky said on their Twitter feed that the Olympic time trial gold medalist had a stomach bug.

The men’s road race at the worlds in the Netherlands province of Limburg takes place a week on Sunday when Wiggins’ British team will be hoping to defend Mark Cavendish’s title.

British Cycling confirmed their lineup for the world championships on Friday with Olympic time trial bronze medalist and Tour runner-up Chris Froome chosen for both Wednesday’s time trial and the road race.

Wiggins had already decided to only compete in the road race.

Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.