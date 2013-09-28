FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian bikes stolen ahead of world championships race
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
Politics
Trump proposes biggest tax overhaul in decades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 28, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

Russian bikes stolen ahead of world championships race

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORENCE, Italy (Reuters) - The Russian team have had all of their bikes stolen at the cycling world championships, team leader Alexandr Kolobnev said on Saturday.

“Police at work... Stolen ALL the bikes last night. No start tomorrow,” Kolobnev, a silver medalist at the world championships road race in 2007 and 2009, wrote on his Twitter feed.

A similar incident happened in February when the Garmin-Sharp team had all their bikes stolen during the Tour Mediterranéen in France.

The men’s elite road race will be held on Sunday over 272.3 kilometers from Lucca to Florence.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.